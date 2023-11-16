MCINTOSH, Ala. (WKRG) — Partners for Environmental Progress awarded the Baden Aniline and Soda Factory in McIntosh a 2023 Environmental Stewardship Award, the company announced Wednesday.

PEP gave the award for the site’s production of light stabilizers and work to enhance the durability of plastics and coatings for automotive and construction materials applications.

“We are honored to receive a PEP Environmental Stewardship Award,” BASF McIntosh Site Director Marcus Pezent said. “At the BASF site in McIntosh, we commit to being responsible stewards daily for our organization, employees, and the community by ensuring environmental safety.”

Noria Energy and BASF partnered to install a first-of-its-kind floating solar system at the McIntosh manufacturing site. It powers three aerators used to improve water quality in a pond within the production facility.

Floating solar energy offers several advantages over a land-based solar system including because it operates more efficiently due to cooler, more consistent temperatures from surrounding water.

Pictured above is BASF’s floating solar system, which contributed to PEP giving the company the 2023 Environmental Stewardship Award (Photo courtesy of BASF).

Noria Energy and BASF’s plastic additives business are also partnering to create a low-cost yet highly reliable and innovative pontoon design. The design leverages BASF’s ultraviolet absorbers, antioxidants and light stabilizers to improve durability and extend the systems’ lifetime.

The small pilot test reduced CO2 emissions by roughly 2 metric tons a year, and it can produce approximately 5.3 megawatts per hour.

BASF is aiming to achieve net zero CO2 emissions by 2050 and reduce emissions by 25% by 2030. To achieve this goal, the company begins projects to improve processes and minimize waste.

BASF was given the award by PEP during its annual meeting. BASF’s significant environmental contribution with economic growth and environmental, health and social responsibility.

For more information on BASF’s award from PEP, go to the PEP Mobile website.

