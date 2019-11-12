Bama-LSU game ratings winner

Saturday’s battle between LSU and Alabama was the most watched college football regular season game in eight years.
According to Nielsen, the pivotal SEC West match up televised by CBS drew a national household rating of 9.7. That means 9.7-percent of American television households watched the game. The contest had a 24 share, meaning almost a quarter of TVs in use nationwide were tuned to the game.
An estimated 16.6 million viewers watched LSU beat Alabama 46-41.
Through the first 11 weeks of the college football season, the SEC ON CBS’ season-to-date viewership is the network’s tops for college football at this point in the season since 1990, growing 39% with 7.091 million viewers compared to last year’s 5.088 million.