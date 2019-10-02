Bama business school ranked 68th

The University of Alabama’s Manderson Graduate School of Business has been ranked as having the 68th best MBA program in the country, according to a new study by Wallethub.com.

The study looked the selectivity of the school, the campus experience, and the return on investment (ROI). ROI factored in cost of attendance and salaries after graduation. Selectivity looked at GMAT scores and undergraduate grade point averages.

Among Southeastern Conference MBA programs, the University of Florida ranked highest at 24. Alabama ranked behind Vanderbilt, Texas A&M and South Carolina, and ahead of Missouri, L.S.U, and Kentucky.

Stanford University was selected as the top MBA program in the country. See the full report here.

