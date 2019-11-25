Baldwin County Sheriff Huey Hoss Mack issues statement on death of Sheriff John Williams

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Baldwin County Sheriff Huey Hoss Mack released a statement on the death of Lowndes County Sheriff John Williams.
“Tonight our hearts are heavy with the murder of Sheriff Big John Williams from Lowndes County. Our prayers are with his family. Big John was a personal friend of mine and a great sheriff, and a public servant for his county. This is a very unfortunate loss not only for Lowndes County but for the state of Alabama.”Baldwin County Sheriff Huey Hoss Mack
Sheriff “Big John” Williams of the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office was killed Saturday night. Authorities say the shooting happened about 8:15 p.m. at the QV gas station in Lowndes County.
The suspect in custody was identified as 18-year-old William Chase Johnson.
