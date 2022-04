ORANGE BEACH, Ala. – (WKRG) — Baldwin Art For Heart raised a whopping 312-thousand dollars Saturday evening for the American Heart Association.



The Coastal Arts Center in Orange Beach was the venue for the Black Tie Gala. Physicians and family members of patients shared moving stories of how the AHA has impacted their lives.



WKRG News 5’s Rose Ann Haven served as emcee along with Kevin Corcoran who auctioned original pieces of art. This year marked the thirtieth year for Baldwin Art for Heart.