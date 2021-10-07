Authorities investigating after diapered toddlers found unattended at a Mobile gas station

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Two toddlers were found wandering near a Mobile gas station Thursday morning, and now, Mobile Police and the Department of Human Resources (DHR) are investigating.

Mobile Police were called to the Shell gas station at the intersection of University and Old Shell Road after employees found the children unattended.

The children were found wearing only shirts and diapers, according to Mobile Police.

The children roamed away from their grandparents’ home who live in a neighborhood near the gas station, according to Mobile Police.



The children are in the custody of the DHR until officials can speak with their parents.

This investigation is still ongoing. We will continue to update you all on-air and online as soon as we receive any additional information.