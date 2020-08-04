Austal’s latest completes sea trials

Austal USA’s Expeditionary Fast Transport (EPF) 12 has successfully completed integrated sea trials in the Gulf of Mexico. The future USNS Newport is now ready to be delivered to the Navy.

“I can’t begin to express how proud I am of the success of our team and this ship,” Austal USA President Craig Perciavalle said in a statement. “The ability to overcome the challenges presented to conduct something as complicated as vessel sea trials in these unprecedented times proves the value of hard work and dedication.”

The trials demonstrated to the Navy the successful operation of the ship’s major systems and equipment. Sea trials are the last milestone before delivery of the ship. Newport is slated for delivery to the U.S. Navy later this summer.

Austal USA has previously delivered eleven EPFs. The 338-ft Spearhead-class ships currently providing high-speed, high-payload transport capability to fleet and combatant commanders. The EPF’s large, open mission deck and large habitability spaces provide the opportunity to conduct a wide range of missions from engagement and humanitarian assistance or disaster relief missions to supporting special operations and medical support operations. The ship was previously known as the Joint High Speed Vessel.

In addition to the EPF program, Austal has also received contracts for 19 Independence-variant Littoral Combat Ships (LCS) for the U.S. Navy. Twelve LCS have been delivered with an additional five ships in various stages of construction.