Austal to christen latest Expeditionary Fast Transport

Local News

Navy brass in for event Saturday in Mobile

by:

Posted: / Updated:
USNS Trenton_1528837373717.JPG.jpg

The USNS Trenton (pictured) is similar to the ship to be christened Saturday at Austal

Another future Navy ship will be christened in Mobile this weekend. The future USNS Newport will be christened at Austal USA where the Expeditionary Fast Transport is being built.

The ship is named for Newport, Rhode Island. The city’s Councilor, Lynn Underwood Ceglie, will be on hand Saturday. Others speaking are Austal USA President Craig Perciavalle; Navy Rear Admiral Robert T. Clark; Bilyana Anderson, Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Navy; Vice Admiral Ricky Williamson, Deputy Chief of Naval Operations for Fleet Readiness and Logistics; and Rear Admiral Shoshana Chatfield, President, U.S. Naval War College.

The christening ceremony takes place at 10:00 a.m. at Austal. It is not open to the public.

The future USNS Newport is the twelfth Spearhead-class Expeditionary Fast Transport built at Austal. The ship was previously known as the Joint High Speed Vessel. Two more are under construction.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories

Trending Stories