Austal steel facility groundbreaking Friday

MOBILE, Ala (WKRG) — Austal USA will break ground Friday on its new steel manufacturing line

The expansion is expected to be a $100 million dollar investment with the cost split between Austal and the U.S. Department of Defense. The addition to the modular manufacturing facility will give Austal the capability to build both aluminium and steel ships positioning the company to support increasing demand by the U.S. Navy and U.S. Coast Guard for steel. Currently, Austal manufactures the aluminum Littoral Combat Ship and Expeditionary Fast Transport

Scheduled to be in attendance Friday are Rep. Jerry Carl, Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson, Mobile County Commissioner Merceria Ludgood, Gov. Kay Ivey’s Chief of Staff Jo Bonner, and Austal interim president Rusty Murdaugh.