Austal delivers another LCS to the Navy

The future USS Savannah was completed in just under three years

MOBILE, Ala (WKRG) — Austal USA delivered the future USS Savannah to the US Navy over the weekend. It is the 14th Independence-variant Littoral Combat Ship (LCS) completed for the Navy, and the seventh in the last two years.

The future Savannah was completed in just under three years, a full 12-month improvement over earlier ships in the LCS program, according to Austal.

Four LCS are currently under construction at Austal’s Mobile shipyard: Canberra (LCS 30) and Santa Barbara (LCS 32), Augusta (LCS 34), and Kingsville (LCS 36). The future USS Pierre (LCS 38) will begin fabrication later this year. Additionally, final assembly is underway on two Expeditionary Fast Transports (EPF).

Following delivery and commissioning, Savannah will sail to California to be homeported in San Diego with sister ships USS Independence (LCS 2), USS Coronado (LCS 4), USS Jackson (LCS 6), USS Montgomery (LCS 8), USS Gabrielle Giffords (LCS 10), USS Omaha (LCS 12), USS Manchester (LCS 14), USS Tulsa (LCS 16), USS Charleston (LCS 18), USS Cincinnati (LCS 20), USS Kansas City (LCS 22), USS Oakland (LCS 24) and USS Mobile (LCS 26).