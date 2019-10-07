Auburn Professor: Flu could be worse for those who vape

AUBURN, Ala. (WKRG) — If you vape you could face major problems this flu season. A nursing professor at Auburn University says they are seeing similarities in people who vape and those who have Cystic Fibrosis.

Vaping-related illnesses are popping up across the country. The Alabama Department of Health even confirmed one death in East Alabama last week, and with flu season almost here, nursing professor, Linda Gipson Young, is worried that the flu could be especially dangerous.

“Our young youth, especially those that are still learning trying out new things, they inhale rather quickly, and before they know it they’ve already inhaled that entire Juul pod, which is equal to twenty cigarettes,” Gipson Young said.

Gipson Young says people who vape have lungs that are very thick, which is similar to a Cystic Fibrosis patient when your lungs aren’t clear. The lungs can hold on to viruses that cause pneumonia.

‘We are seeing hundreds of students, youth, college-age patients coming into the emergency room because of respiratory distress, and when we collect that history, we’re seeing the use of electronic cigarettes. that’s concerning to us,” Gipson Young said.

Young adds that college students’ lungs are still developing, and vaping is damaging an important organ.