Auburn player helps distribute toys to children in Clarke County

JACKSON, Ala. (WKRG) – This year Christmas is a little brighter for families in Jackson, Ala.

“It’s special for the kids and everything and the parents,” a parent said Tuesday morning during a toy distribution in Jackson.

With the help of Auburn football cornerback Nehemiah Pritchett dozens of toys are now in the hands of children in Clarke County just in time for Christmas.

“It’s very exciting because around this time most people don’t have what they need to give their children and for me to be fortunate and have the opportunity to give back I just see it as a chance to make the children’s lives better,” said Pritchett.

Pritchett’s family and Jackson High School helped collect toys over the last couple of weeks for the distribution Tuesday at Divine Hair Design Salon. The group says they want to give back to their community each year.

“We just show love by what we can do for people. We can tell them all day, but whatever you do is shown more than what you say,” said owner Cheryl Todd.

“This means a whole lot to me especially because her birthday is 4 days before Christmas,” said Marquite Sims.

Sims says events like this are helping her family this holiday season in a big way. It’s her daughter Makaya’s 8th birthday Tuesday and the toy distribution comes at the perfect time.

“This means a whole lot to a lot of kids,” she added.