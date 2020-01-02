ATV accident in Washington County, person flown to hospital

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – A person was involved in an ATV accident early Thursday morning in Washington County. According to McIntosh Volunteer Fire Department the accident occurred at Saint Stephens Historical Park around 2 a.m.

The person was flown to University Hospital in Mobile, but their condition is unknown at this hour.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories