ATV accident in Washington County, person flown to hospital

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – A person was involved in an ATV accident early Thursday morning in Washington County. According to McIntosh Volunteer Fire Department the accident occurred at Saint Stephens Historical Park around 2 a.m.
The person was flown to University Hospital in Mobile, but their condition is unknown at this hour.
