Attorneys send letters to elected officials calling for them to hold Skanska accountable

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Attorneys who are filing lawsuits against Skanska have also sent letters to Gov. Ron Desantis and other officials urging them to take action and do more to hold the company accountable.

“When we learned of the approaching storm that would become Hurricane Sally, we all prepared our businesses and homes, just as we had in preparation for previous storms,” the letter states. “We assumed that Skanska would do the same and take similar, necessary precautions, but we were wrong. To the contrary, Skanska chose to continue with construction of the bridge, working well into Monday, instead of securing equipment and other measures required by their hurricane preparedness plan and common sense. As a result, Skanska’s work platforms ripped through the new bridge, severing our region’s economic artery.”

The attorneys with Aylstock, Witkin, Kreis & Overholtz are also holding two public community meetings this weekend and they have invited about two dozen local and state officials to attend.

The first will be Saturday, Jan. 9, at 11 a.m. at Peg Leg Pete’s on Pensacola Beach. The second meeting will be Sunday, Jan. 10 at 1 p.m. at The Fish House in Pensacola.

“We would like to know what actions you are taking or will take to hold Skanska accountable and try to reduce harm to local businesses,” the letter states.

“I hope they will find the message clear—hold Skanska accountable for the destruction they caused to so many local small businesses and wage earners,” Attorney Sam Geisler said. “A good start would include deeming Skanska ineligible to bid on projects for the state, counties, or cities unless they make our businesses whole.”

The law firm is representing dozens of Gulf Breeze businesses and individuals in the lawsuit.

In December, Skanska responded to the attorneys’ filed complaints by filing cases in federal court claiming the company should not be responsible for economic losses from the Three Mile Bridge being shut down.

LATEST STORIES