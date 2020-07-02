Attorneys release statement, new video after protester seen riding on car hood is arrested

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The attorneys for the man seen on video riding on the hood of a car in June have released a statement after he was arrested Thursday morning.

Jason Uphaus was part of a peaceful protest that blocked the Pensacola Bay Bridge when a vehicle was seen on video driving into the crowd. The new video shows police directing people to do a u-turn but one vehicle continues toward the protesters. Another video shows Uphaus on the hood of that car that continued across the bridge into Gulf Breeze.

Pensacola police say Uphaus is charged with disorderly conduct and criminal mischief. The driver is not being charged.

Attorneys Chris Klotz and Eric Stevenson of Stevenson Klotz Law Firm issued the following statement on behalf of Uphaus, who is the protester arrested after falling onto the vehicle.

“It’s been almost an entire month since this peaceful protest was interrupted by an angry and threatening driver who disobeyed the police officer directing traffic by aggressively driving into a standing crowd of people. Even though they took almost a full month before deciding to press charges, law enforcement couldn’t wait 24 hours for Mr. Uphaus to voluntarily turn himself in. Despite their promise to allow a single father to make childcare arrangements before self-surrendering, as generally happens in a minor misdemeanor charge, they pulled him out of his home in front of his young child and transported him to jail.

We look forward to trying this case, telling the whole story of what happened on the bridge, showing the reckless and callous history of the driver, and getting justice for Mr. Uphaus. We’ll have more to say in the coming days about this case.” Attorney statement

LATEST STORIES