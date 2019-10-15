Attention wanna-be witches! There’s a ride for you!

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — Grab your broomstick and your bicycle. Bay Minette is hosting its first-ever witches ride. It will take place October 26 in downtown Bay Minette. The event serves as a fund-raiser for the North Baldwin Animal Shelter, which is a non-profit, local no-kill shelter.

The Witches Ride is approximately 3 miles on mostly level streets beginning and returning to Blackburn Park at the corner of Hoyle Avenue and First Street.

The route will take witches around Courthouse Square to Hand Avenue, 9th Street by the new Bay Minette Elementary School, Bradley Avenue by the new Bark Minette Dog Park, Norwood Avenue, White Avenue to 12th Street, back to Hand Avenue and the Square before returning to Blackburn Park.

The event will include a street dance following the ride. There is a $25 registration fee to participate in the ride. Tina Covington, City of Bay Minette

To register, click here.