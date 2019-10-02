Attention bargain hunters! Giant rummage sale Friday and Saturday

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG-TV)–

If you love a bargain, the Mobile SPCA is the place to be on Friday and Saturday. They are holding their Giant Fall Rummage sale. There are all kinds of household items, jewelry, tools, appliances, animal supplies, and clothing for sale at very low prices.

The sale takes place this Friday (10/4) and Saturday (10/5) from 8AM to 2PM at 620 Zeigler Circle in Mobile.

All of the money raised goes right back into the care of the animals. The Mobile SPCA adopted out 2,000 animals last year locally and through their transport program with shelters in the northeast.

For more information on the sale or to adopt an animal, click here.

WKRG partners with the Mobile SPCA for our Pet of the Week segments.