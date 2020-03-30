Atmore police work death investigation of woman as homicide

ATMORE, Ala. (WKRG) – The Atmore Police Department is working a death investigation of a woman as a homicide.

On Thursday, March 26, officers found a residence was forcefully entered into after they received a call regarding a possible burglary.

According to the APD, when searching the residence they discovered the badly decomposed body of a woman. Her identity is not being released at this time until positive identification is provided by the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences.

Atmore Police Detectives continue to investigate and wants anyone with information to contact the Atmore Police Department at 251-368-9141.

