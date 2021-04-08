Atmore Police investigating deadly shooting stemming from domestic violence incident

ATMORE, Ala. (WKRG) — The following is an unedited press release from the Atmore Police Department:

The Atmore Police Department is currently investigating a fatal shooting stemming from a Domestic Violence Incident that occurred on Wednesday, April 7, 2021, near the 3300 block of Woods Road, Atmore, Alabama.

At approximately 2:12 P.M., Atmore Police received a 911 call from a woman in response to shooting her boyfriend during a Domestic Violence Incident. Atmore Police, Escambia County Sheriff’s Deputies, and ASAP emergency medical personnel responded to the residence. Law enforcement officers entered the home and found a male lying on the floor due to a single gun shot wound. The male was pronounced deceased after life saving measures was exhausted by the EMS personnel. The male was later identified as James Dennis Stanley II, of Prichard, Alabama.

Evidence collected at the home by investigators suggest a violent confrontation occurred shortly before the shooting occurred. At this time, no arrest has been made, but the case is still under investigation by APD Investigations.