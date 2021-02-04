Atmore Police investigating abduction of two children

ATMORE, Ala. (WKRG) – Atmore Police Chief Chuck Brooks confirms two kids were abducted Thursday morning around 9 a.m. from a gas station parking lot. Police believe the mother of the two children was followed by a man from Texas into the area.

One of the kids abducted is his biological child. Chief Brooks believes this stems from a custody issue and confirms this was not a random incident. A vehicle description has not been released. Officers are still on scene investigating.

This is a developing story. We will have more details as they are released.