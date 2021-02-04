Atmore Police investigating abduction of two children

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ATMORE, Ala. (WKRG) – Atmore Police Chief Chuck Brooks confirms two kids were abducted Thursday morning around 9 a.m. from a gas station parking lot. Police believe the mother of the two children was followed by a man from Texas into the area.

One of the kids abducted is his biological child. Chief Brooks believes this stems from a custody issue and confirms this was not a random incident. A vehicle description has not been released. Officers are still on scene investigating.

This is a developing story. We will have more details as they are released.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

Trending Stories