ATMORE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Atmore Police Department arrested the man they believe shot and killed Robert Starks on May 29, according to a department news release.

Police said investigators arrested Eric Mitchell, 44, of Atmore on Thursday. Mitchell faces several charges, including felony murder, shooting into an occupied building, and discharging a firearm within city limits, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office booking information and court documents.

Police responded to Carver and King Streets on May 29 at about 2:15 in the morning. There they found Starks shot. Starks died from his injuries.

A second victim was shot that early Monday morning. Police have not released the identity of that victim.