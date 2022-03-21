ATMORE, Ala. (WKRG) — An elderly man died Sunday after a house fire, according to Atmore Police Chief Chuck Brooks.

The fire started early Sunday morning at a house on Ann Street, near North Main Street. Frank Jones is the name of the man who died in the fire. A cause of the fire has not been determined.

