Atmore doctor to take anger management classes, among other court conditions

ATMORE, Ala. (WKRG) – Dr. William Shane Harigel was in court on Tuesday facing three counts of battery charges from earlier this year.

News 5 learned on Tuesday Harigel entered a no-contest plea and will enter a pre-trial diversion program. As part of that program, the doctor will have to take anger management classes, have no alcohol or drugs during this time and will have to complete 25 hours of community service. He also has the option to pay an amount in order to buy out of the community service condition.

Dr. Harigel will also have random urine tests and he’s ordered to have no violent contact with the witness or victim.

According to an arrest report obtained by News 5 earlier this year, Harigel got into an argument with one of his children over a traffic ticket. According to the report and a statement from 2 of his children, Harigel put his hands around his son’s neck. The pregnant daughter, and son, were tossed to the ground during one of the altercations, according to the report.

Dr. Harigel told News 5 earlier this year that he is innocent of the charges against him.

