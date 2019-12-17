Atmore doctor pleads no contest to 3 counts of battery

ATMORE, Ala. (WKRG) – An Atmore doctor accused of domestic battery was in court on Tuesday. We first reported William Shane Harigel’s arrest over the summer. At the time, Dr. Harigel told us the altercation involved an intoxicated family member and that he never assaulted a pregnant woman.

On Tuesday, we’re told Harigel pled no contest to 3 counts of battery and was referred to pre-trial diversion program. We’re told the program will keep him out of the court system going forward, but he will have to complete a number of things over the next year during the program. Those details were not immediately available.

According to an arrest report obtained by News 5 earlier this year, Harigel got into an argument with one of his children over a traffic ticket. According to the report and a statement from 2 of his children, Harigel put his hands around his son’s neck. The pregnant daughter, and son, were tossed to the ground during one of the altercations, according to the report.

The incident took place on July 25th, according to the arrest report.

Read the original story here.

LATEST STORIES