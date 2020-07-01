Atmore Area Chamber of Commerce cancels events through September

ATMORE, Ala. (WKRG) – The Atmore Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors have made the decision to cancel all events scheduled through the end of September.

The immediate impacts of this decision include Business After Hours (BA5) (7/9), Mayfest (8/1), Questions with The Candidate (8/7), Business After Hours (BA5) (8/13), Evening in White (8/22), Atmore Job Fair (9/3), and Taste of The South (9/17),” according to a press release received Wednesday afternoon.

These events have been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. You can read the full press release below:

The decision comes in response to increased cases in our area and the guidance by the CDC, World Health Organization, and Alabama Public Health Department all of which encourage large gatherings to be postponed to minimize transmission of the virus. We are a community first, and second a group dedicated to promoting the Atmore Area’s business, economic, and cultural environment. Our top priority is the health and safety of our community and their loved ones, therefore the Board of Directors felt this was the best way to proceed during such an unprecedented global situation. It is our belief that this decision, and similar decisions being made by other organizations and governments throughout the country help “flatten the curve” of new infections – and is the best way to ensure the Atmore Area can continue to recover.

We are very disappointed that we are unable to hold the events for our community. However, we know it’s the right decision based on the information we have today. We are a business community and know the past few months have had serious financial impacts on countless individuals and businesses in the Atmore Area. Whether you are an employee, employer, or entrepreneur this has not been an easy time. We also know that these situations make chambers of commerce that much more important and we encourage you to find ways to support each other through the crisis and after the threat has lessened. Conduct business with members whenever possible and find ways to support our community. Please check-in on friends and colleagues and show consideration, compassion, and kindness to all.

The Chamber Team will be reaching out directly to all stakeholders and exhibitors with information about providing full refunds. We are exploring options to grow members’ online access to Business Education opportunities and will be focusing on other initiatives within our program of work. More information and updates will be shared on the Chambers Facebook page (@AtmoreChamber) and our website www.AtmoreChamber.com.

