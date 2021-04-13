Atlanta high school renamed to honor Hank Aaron

ATLANTA, Ga (WKRG) — An Atlanta high school has been renamed for Mobile native Hank Aaron.

The Atlanta Board of Education Monday voted to rename Forrest Hill Academy, an alternative high school located about five miles northeast of the Atlanta-Hartsfield International Airport. Aaron, a member of the National Baseball Hall of Fame, passed away January 22 at his home in Atlanta.

The move was made because of ther school’s association with Nathan Bedford Forrest, a Confederate general and the first grand wizard of the Ku Klux Klan. The board voted unanimously for the change. When students return to class in the fall, they will be attending Hank Aaron New Beginnings Academy. There are also calls to rename Forrest Hills Drive, the street where the school is located.

In Mobile, a stadium, park, and connection of downtown streets are named for Aaron .