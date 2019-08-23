Astro Miley on All Time BayBears Team

With the Mobile BayBears set to end a 23 year run, News-5 looks back at the best of the ‘Bears.

We are naming the WKRG News 5 All Time Mobile BayBears Team on wkrg.dom.

The selections are based on the player’s or coach’s overall career, not just their time in Mobile. We will reveal members one at a time as the BayBears approach their final game on Sept. 2

#15

Wade Miley (2010-11)

A first round pick of the Diamondbacks in 2008, Miley reached AA with the BayBears in 2010. He went 5-2 with a 1.98 ERA in 13 starts. In 2011, Wiley was 4-2 in 14 starts for the BayBears. In 2012, Wiley was named to play in the MLB All Star Game, going 16-11 for Arizona. After three solid years in the D-Backs’ rotation, Miley was traded to Boston and went 11-11 for Red Sox in 2015. Traded to Seattle, Miley spent part of 2016 with the Mariners and part with the Orioles. In 2017, Miley started 32 games for Baltimore, posting an 8-15 record for the moribund Orioles. Miley pitched for the Brewers last year and this season has been a regular in the Houston Astros rotation. His career record is 83-80.

General Manager – Bill Shanahan

Bat Boy – Wade Vadakin

Coach- Andy Green

Manager – Turner Ward

#28 Player – Wiki Gonzalez

#27 Player – Nick Ahmed

#26 Player – Sean Burroughs

#25 Player – Tyler Skaggs

#24 Player – Jake Lamb

#23 Player – Jarrod Parker

#22 Player – Brian Lawrence

#21 Player – Khalil Greene

#20 Player – A.J. Pollock

#19 Player – Adam Eaton (Pitcher)

#18 Player – Adam Eaton (Outfield)

#17 Player – Rodrigo Lopez

#16 Player – Gerardo Parra









