Assessing the damage at Battleship Park

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — On Monday, U.S.S. Alabama Battleship Memorial Park Executive Director Major General Janet Cobb took pictures of some of the damage caused by a man running from police. The suspect crashed his vehicle into the Korean War Memorial early Sunday morning.

“We have to assess the damage, we’ll get a monuments company or several to come out and give us some estimates on what we can do to either repair this one or, the big back piece that’s broken into three sections, the map of North Korea and South Korea if it has to be replaced,” she said.

Spanish Fort Police said the man was seen by boats at the Bass Pro Shop when he ran from officers. The chase led to the Causeway, then the man turned into Battleship Park where it crashed through the main chain-link gate, then into the Korean War Memorial. The vehicle caught fire and the man ran. Police searched for a while but because he wasn’t found, Cobb was concerned for employees and visitors as the park opened Sunday morning.

“I would assume he’s long gone but you really can’t say because this is a big park, 155 acres,” she told News 5.

Cobb says the park is insured but will determine if they can pay for repairs first before filing a claim.

LATEST STORIES: