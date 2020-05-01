As Pensacola Beach reopens, remember the toll booth no longer accepts cash

PENSACOLA BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — When Pensacola Beach reopens Friday, drivers may be confused to find they can no longer pay the $1 toll with cash.

If a driver does not have a SunPass, they will drive through the toll booth and will be sent a bill in the mail which means an extra $2.50 fee that is charged per month.

Once you get to the sand, you’ll notice some changes including signs that encourage social distancing.

“We’re asking groups to stay six feet plus apart so no groups larger than 10, and those groups stay six feet plus apart,” said Alex Johnson with Pensacola Beach Public Safety.

The restrooms are now closed but there are portables set up with hand sanitizer stations outside.

Ian Bellard and Beau Doerr were out Thursday looking at the empty beach and of course, they will be back for the weekend.

“I think it’s plenty of room to be six feet apart but we’ll see..I’m expecting a lot of people tomorrow for sure,” Doerr said.

“Yeah, I think it’s going to be extremely busy,” Bellard added.

Kenneth Eversole helped move someone down here from up north and stopped by thinking the beaches might be open.

“I heard a lot of places getting back to normal again or opening back up,” Eversole said. “This was one of the ones I wasn’t lucky enough to see today.”

There will be 26 lifeguards on duty Friday, which is more than normal.

Over the past six weeks, lifeguards had to tell 4,000 people that the beaches were closed.

Starting Friday, beaches will reopen from 30 minutes before sunrise to 30 minutes after sunset.

