MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police have made an arrest in Aug. 16’s bomb threat at the Department of Human Resources building on Bel Air Boulevard.

Police say Karen Stallworth called the office and left a voicemail that a bomb was going to blow up in the secretary’s car. The DHR building was evacuated for about an hour while bomb-sniffing dogs were brought to check if the threat was credible. No bomb was found.

Stallworth is being charged with making a terrorist threat.