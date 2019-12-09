Arrest in George County murder

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — Deputies say they didn’t have to go far to find a killer. He was just across the road from the crime scene in George County, Mississippi.

Deputies say Michael Brock, 62, shot and killed James Adams, 47, Sunday afternoon. It happened in the 100 block of Brock Road in the Central Community. Adams was taken to a local hospital after being shot. He was pronounced dead at the hospital. Deputies found Brock at a house across the street from where the murder happened.

Brock is charged with first degree murder and was given a half-million dollar bond. The George County Sheriff says this is an ongoing investigation, “anyone with information concerning this or any other crime is encouraged to contact the George County Sheriff’s Office at 601.947.4811. The Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers is available for reporting anonymous crime tips by calling 877.787.5898. The Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers can be accessed by internet at the following address: mscoastcrimestoppers.com or through the George County Sheriff’s Office website www.GeorgeCountyMSSheriff.com.”

