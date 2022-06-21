Armed, dangerous suspect on the run in Atmore

ATMORE, Ala. (WKRG) — Atmore Police are asking for the public’s help in locating Rayvon Desha Madison, 31, from Atmore.

Early Monday morning, just after midnight, Madison allegedly broke into the home of an ex-girlfriend. Investigators said he fired at least one shot at her and beat her with the gun.

Madison has recently been released from prison on domestic violence charges, according to officials in Atmore.

Police are actively searching for him and consider him armed and dangerous. If he is spotted police say do not approach him, call 911.

Madison faces Attempted Murder and multiple other charges according to investigators.