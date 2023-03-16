CHATOM, Ala. (WKRG) — A person was shot and killed Wednesday night at a housing development in Chatom, according to Washington County Sheriff Richard Stringer. Chatom Police confirmed the conflict began as an argument over a car battery.

Police said Renaldo James shot the victim one time on Bay Avenue just before 7 p.m. Police said James was arrested, taken to the Washington County Jail and charged with murder.

The victim’s identify has not yet been released. Police are still working to notify out of state family members.

Police said the suspect and victim had been friends for years.