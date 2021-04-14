Architects almost finished with plans to improve Main Street in Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The City of Pensacola is working to make it safer for those who walk and ride bicycles downtown.

Residents gave their input Wednesday evening with the city and architect firm Scape at the Community Maritime Amphitheater.

This first phase of the project is focused on Main Street, which is an area that sees a lot of traffic, walkers, and bike riders during the day.

“It’s exciting,” Pat Meusel said.

Several dozen neighbors came to see what the architecture firm Scape designed for Main Street.

“The fact that we have bike lanes and pedestrian paths, yeah, it seems like a solid plan,” Meusel said.

Florida is number one for pedestrian deaths. Just in the past week, two pedestrians were killed after being hit by cars in Escambia County.

“It’s kinda heartbreaking and it’s sad,” Dannrya Moorer said.

Many people hope this will prevent deaths and injuries. The plan includes a physical barrier between bike lanes and traffic lanes.

“Put people at ease and make them feel more calm and safer about going downtown riding the bike or driving your car,” Moorer said.

Mayor Grover Robinson says while safety is the priority now, they believe this will later bring more economic development east and west along the waterfront.

“We think when you slow traffic down…when you get bikers and pedestrians, you will eventually get more retail,” Robinson said. “We’ve seen that happen on Palafox. We believe the same thing can happen on Main Street.”

This is the last part of the design phase before construction starts. They hope to have some of the improvements finished by summer 2022.