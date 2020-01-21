Anti-toll group calls for members to attend Wednesday MPO meetings

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Happening tomorrow, toll opponents are asking their supporters to step up and remind leaders on both sides of the bay that they are ready to fight tolls on any new road projects.

Last year, it was the Eastern Shore Metropolitan Planning Organization that effectively killed the Mobile River Bridge and Bayway project based on public opposition to the plan to impose tolls.

On Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, both the Mobile and Eastern Shore MPO’s are scheduled to meet. The ‘Block the Mobile Bayway Toll’ group on Facebook has asked members to show up just to remind them they are opposed to any toll.

Last week, we told you about a proposal from Eastern Shore MPO member and Daphne Mayor Dane Haygood—an alternative expressway project that may be discussed at tomorrow’s Eastern Shore MPO meeting. The idea is very preliminary but Haygood said they’d like to keep the project without a toll.

Both of the meetings are set for 10 a.m. The Mobile MPO meeting will be held at the GM&O Building on Beauregard Street. The Eastern Shore MPO will meet at the city council chambers at Daphne City Hall.

LATEST STORIES