Another HOF for Mel Showers!

WKRG's Mel Showers going into the Bishop State Hall of Fame

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mel Showers is already in the Alabama Broadcast Association Hall of Fame. Now, he is going into another hall of fame, for his prowess on the basketball court.

Mel will be inducted into the Bishop State Wildcat Sports Hall of Fame January 17.

“I’m humbled and appreciative,” Mel said. “I had some great teammates!”

Mel played point guard for the Wildcats in 1967-68 and captained the basketball team to an Alabama Junior College Southern Division Championship. He also played basketball in the U.S. Air Force and at the old Central High School in Mobile.

Other inductees in Bishop State’s second Hall of Fame class are Ronald Crimes, Oly Johnson, Robert Parker, Charles Smith, Louise Thrower, Elston Turner, and Darryl Walton.

The induction ceremony and dinner will be held at 6 p.m. January 17 at the Holiday Inn Downtown. The guest speaker will be former NFL quarterback and Mobile and Alabama Sports Hall of Fame member Scott Hunter. Hunter and Showers worked together for a decade on Morning Newscenter 5. Mel retired in May after 50 years at WKRG!

LATEST STORIES: