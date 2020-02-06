Another Gulf Coast child dies after battling DIPG

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WKRG) — A Pascagoula toddler passed away this week after a fight with DIPG or Diffused Intrinsic Pontine Glioma. Brooklyn Willis was diagnosed with the rare cancerous brain tumor in July 2019.

SoSo Strong Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation, based in Ocean Springs, says on Facebook, the toddler turned three in November and fought the disease with all her might.

A GoFundMe page is raising money for funeral expenses.

