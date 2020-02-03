Animals rescued from Sea Cliff Apartments fire in Daphne

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — Smoke could be seen from miles. Flames quickly spread through the structure of Sea Cliff Apartments.
Once the fire department arrived on scene, they began to work at the blaze.
Multiple cages of animals were brought to safety, while tenants started to arrive on scene to collect their pets.
More information to follow.
