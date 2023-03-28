BREWTON, Ala. (WKRG) – More than a dozen dogs and puppies have a new home this week, but it’s not permanent or where Escambia County Sheriff Heath Jackson wants to see them stay.

“I’m sure with today being opening day by Friday we’ll have 25 or 30. There’s never a shortage on animals in need,” Sheriff Jackson said Tuesday.

On Tuesday the animal shelter in Brewton reopened. Jackson said Brewton has needed a new animal shelter for a long time and one that can better accommodate the demand with more space and safer conditions. The previous shelter, which was run by the city, closed last July and was in need of major renovations and repairs, leaving animal control problems unsolved for months, until now.

“Put new ceilings in, the city had already taken care of new AC units, put new flooring and we fixed all the cages that were tore up. At the end of the day the animals were the ones that were suffering and needed help. It wasn’t that anybody was doing anything wrong. It was just trying to sit down as a community an have a vision and make it happen,” Sheriff Jackson explained.

Now, the city and county are working together to run the shelter in an effort to provide better service and resources to the community.

“We’re going to move this shelter away from a kill shelter and move it towards an adoption shelter only and try to keep these dogs alive and get them adopted out to good, loving homes,” he added.

This week adoption rates have been reduced and they’re hoping at least some of the dogs will find a forever home to make room for new animals that are brought in.