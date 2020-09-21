American Cancer Society Vintage Affair holds virtual auction Sunday

Mobile Ala. (WKRG) — It is time for the 26th annual American Cancer Society’s Vintage Affair Gala presented by Lexus of Mobile.
Join us virtually Sunday September 27th from 4:30p.m. to 6:00p.m. for this unique event.
Enjoy an online auction, and enter for a chance to win painting by featured Kelley Ogburn.
Your support goes to help the fight against cancer. Registration is free.
Go to vitageaffairmobile.org to sign up.
Cancer doesn’t stop and neither should we!
Event Details:
American Cancer Society Vintage Affair Gala
Virtual Auction
Sunday September 27th from 4:30-6:00pm
VintageAffairMobile.org
Registration is FREE
