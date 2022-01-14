American Cancer Society 2022 Mobile Chili Cook-off

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The 2022 Mobile Chili Cookoff, hosted by the American Cancer Society and Infirmary Health, is coming to Canal Street (between Washington Ave. and Broad Street) on March 12, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The four-hour, fun-filled day raises money for the ACS’s Road to Recovery Program, which helps cancer patients get rides to treatments and doctor appointments.

Advance tickets are $10. Day-of tickets will be available for $15.

The much-anticipated fundraiser began in 1989 in the back of the Lumber Yard restaurant with two men and a pot of chili. It raised $550 that year. The event has grown rapidly since 2006. The Chili Cook-off has raised more than $2 million to support the American Cancer Society’s mission of eliminating cancer and creating a world with more birthdays.

WKRG is a proud partner of the American Cancer Society.