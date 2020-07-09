AltaPointe receives grant for telehealth during pandemic

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Nexstar DC photo)

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — AltaPointe Health Systems is receiving more than $842-thousand dollars to expand telehealth during the COVID-19 outbreak. Telehealth allows patients to see a provider anywhere, anytime through the use of mobile technologies.

According to a news release from the Federal Communications Commission, the funds will be used for telemedicine carts, tablets, laptop computers, remote monitoring devices, a remote patient monitoring platform, network upgrades, a telehealth platform, as well as
videoconferencing equipment and software to care for high risk patients with chronic conditions.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories