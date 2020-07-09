AltaPointe receives grant for telehealth during pandemic

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — AltaPointe Health Systems is receiving more than $842-thousand dollars to expand telehealth during the COVID-19 outbreak. Telehealth allows patients to see a provider anywhere, anytime through the use of mobile technologies.

According to a news release from the Federal Communications Commission, the funds will be used for telemedicine carts, tablets, laptop computers, remote monitoring devices, a remote patient monitoring platform, network upgrades, a telehealth platform, as well as

videoconferencing equipment and software to care for high risk patients with chronic conditions.

LATEST STORIES