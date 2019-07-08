Algae bloom closes MS beaches as threat creeps closer to AL

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WKRG) — The threat from harmful algae bloom is getting closer to Alabama. Sunday Mississippi officials closed all beaches in the state including those nearest the state line. They’ve asked swimmers to stay out of the water and not eat the seafood caught near shore.

We went there to check out conditions in Pascagoula. Even though there’s nobody in the water there are still a few people on the dock trying to reel in a catch. Don’t expect what lands in the bucket to end up in somebody’s belly. As Moses Monroe casts a line in the water, he says he won’t be eating any of his catch.

“I don’t know if it’s going to be me but it’s going to be somebody but I don’t think I’m going to eat it,” said Monroe. Other fishermen were just pulling them in and throwing them back. Some of the people I spoke with said this harmful algae bloom has been harmful to their 4th of July weekend plans.

“I would say very saddened like I say a big part of my vacation is fishing and not being able to do that has really put a damper on vacation,” said Wendell Davis vacationing in south Mississippi from Virginia. The waters were closed as a precaution but some feel it’s too cautious.

“It’s too soon, it’s too soon, everything they do around here is too soon,” said Arvil Hughes as he walked to the end of the pier at Pascagoula Beach Park. The bloom hasn’t closed Alabama beaches at this time. We talked to scientists at the Dauphin Island Sealab who said they’re monitoring the situation but didn’t see an additional concern at this time. Officials there plan on taking water samples over the next few days as they watch what could develop.