ALEA: Two-vehicle crash in Washington County claims life of 17-year-old

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ala. – According to ALEA, a two-vehicle crash on Thursday, May 21, claimed the life of a 17-year-old male of St. Stephens, while two others were injured.

ALEA say the crash was on U.S. 43 just north of Sunflower.

The teen hit the vehicle of another, injuring 61-year-old Melvin Harold Dixon of Lucedale, MS, and his passenger 20-year-old Lawrence Payton Rutledge of McIntosh. Both were transported to University Hospital in Mobile.

ALEA troopers continue to investigate. No further information is available at this time.

