MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A Coden man is charged with making terrorist threats after State Troopers say he threatened the officers who were arresting him.

David Jemison was booked into jail just before 1:00 a.m. Saturday. State Troopers say he was being arrested for DUI when he began threatening the officers. Jemison is also charged with resisting arrest.