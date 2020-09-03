ALEA finds approximately $1 million during safety inspection

EVERGREEN, Ala. (WKRG) — On Monday, August 31, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency found $1,030,000 after stopping a tractor-trailer for a safety inspection on I-65 near Evergreen.

The State Bureau Investigation was brought on scene. The two occupants of the trailer were released.

The ALEA is currently still investigating. When more information is provided WKRG News 5 will update you.

