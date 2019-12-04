ALDOT worker hit by vehicle

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A representative with ALDOT confirms a maintenance worker was hit by a vehicle on US-45 in Mobile County Wednesday.

Maintenance workers were ordered to remove a fallen tree out of the right of way at MP-11.1 past SR-158 when ALDOT’s traffic flagger was hit by a vehicle.

There have been no reported life-threatening injuries, only minor injuries were sustained.

The incident is still under investigation. More details will be provided when further information arises.

