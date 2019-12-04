ALDOT worker hit by vehicle

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Pedestrian Struck_201133

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A representative with ALDOT confirms a maintenance worker was hit by a vehicle on US-45 in Mobile County Wednesday.

Maintenance workers were ordered to remove a fallen tree out of the right of way at MP-11.1 past SR-158 when ALDOT’s traffic flagger was hit by a vehicle.

There have been no reported life-threatening injuries, only minor injuries were sustained.

The incident is still under investigation. More details will be provided when further information arises.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories