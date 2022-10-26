MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alba Middle School Shark Bytes Broadcast Team consisting of 23 6th, 7th and 8th graders visited the WKRG News 5 newsroom Wednesday morning.

Ms. Zirlott’s broadcast team produces the daily news broadcast for the school.

The students got the opportunity to be on WKRG News 5 at noon with anchor Devon Walsh and meteorologist Caroline Carithers. The students were able to play with the First Alert Storm Team’s green screen as well.

“They have had a great past three years,” said Zirlott. “They actually won the Mobile County Film Festival’s top middle school broadcast.”

“I think there the biggest difference, obviously, is how big it [the station] is compared to ours,” said a student. “I think you guys have a lot more that goes into your [WKRG] newscast.”

Following the Shark Bytes’ tour of the newsroom, the students got a inside look at the Weather Beast by meteorologist Grant Skinner. The students were able to hear the the Beast ‘roar’!

“They’re all such hard workers, they work hard everyday to get our broadcast out and we’re proud of them,” said Zirlott.

Thank you to Ms. Zirlott’s and her wonderful students for being such great learners. We are sure we will see your faces on a TV screen very soon!

Are you interested in bringing your class for a station tour? Find our application form here.