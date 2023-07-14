With $875 million up for grabs, Alabamians are traveling over state lines to get in on The Mississippi lottery ahead of the July 15 Powerball drawing.

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WKRG) — With $875 million up for grabs, Alabamians are traveling over state lines to get in on The Mississippi lottery ahead of the July 15 Powerball drawing.

“I’m driving right back. I wish Alabama had it. That’s all I got to say. When it gets big enough, take a chance. Why not?” Jim Altieri, who lives in Mobile, said after driving across state lines.

The earnings amount of $875 million is the third-largest jackpot in the history of the game.

“I don’t care if they ever get it in Alabama because we’d lose our business from them,” Cecelia Jobe, a cashier at Keith’s Superstore in Moss Point, Miss., said.

The Mississippi State Lottery was formed in 2018.

“I saw that it’s so high. I took a chance. I got a Powerball and a Mega Millions… I’ve got the Mega Millions tonight and the Powerball Saturday night, So I’ve got two chances here,” Charles Oliver, a lottery player, said.

“Every time the number goes up, it gets real busy,” Jobe said.

“Probably just take care of family, pay some bills off, and we’ll see what happens after that… I’d keep it secret. If not, everybody’s going to be knocking on your door,” Oliver said.

If nobody wins the July 15 drawing, the jackpot will grow even higher.