Alabamians, Floridians pay among the highest utility bills in the U.S.

Alabamians have the fourth highest utility costs in the nation according to a new study by Move.org. Florida is second highest, behind only Hawaii.

The study also says only people in Hawaii pay more for electricity than those in Alabama!

The average Alabama household pays $448.73 a month for electricity, natural gas, water, cable TV, internet, and trash and recycling removal.



The average nationwide is $398.24 and breaks down like this:

Electricity – $110.76

Natural gas – $72.10

Water – $70.39

Cable TV – $85.00

Internet – $60.00

Trash/Recycling $14.00



For the complete report and tips for utility bill savings click here.