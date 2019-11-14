Alabamians, Floridians pay among the highest utility bills in the U.S.

Local News

Alabama has second highest electricity costs

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Alabamians have the fourth highest utility costs in the nation according to a new study by Move.org. Florida is second highest, behind only Hawaii.

The study also says only people in Hawaii pay more for electricity than those in Alabama!

The average Alabama household pays $448.73 a month for electricity, natural gas, water, cable TV, internet, and trash and recycling removal.

The average nationwide is $398.24 and breaks down like this:
Electricity – $110.76
Natural gas – $72.10
Water – $70.39
Cable TV – $85.00
Internet – $60.00
Trash/Recycling $14.00

For the complete report and tips for utility bill savings click here.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories